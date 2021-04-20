Tshwane buses damaged, city heads to court to interdict strike

The City of Tshwane said on Tuesday it would ask the Labour Court for an urgent interdict against striking employees at Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) and to restrain them from damaging the municipality’s property.

‘Two of the city’s buses were [allegedly] stoned and damaged by the striking employees this morning shortly after leaving the depot in the CBD to do the morning shift,” the city said.

“TBS management was forced to withdraw the buses back to the depot for the safety of the drivers and passengers and to safeguard the city’s assets. Fortunately no one was injured during the incident.”

The bus service was operating 40 buses on skeleton staff from Monday but had to be temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning after the two buses were attacked. The city usually operates 160 buses daily.

“We call on law enforcement to act swiftly and firmly against those who were responsible for damaging the municipality’s property,” the city said.

Drivers downed tools on Wednesday last week, demanding they be allowed to use the bus rapid transit (BRT) lanes. They are also on strike to pledge their solidarity with a colleague who was arrested last Tuesday for driving in a dedicated BRT lane.