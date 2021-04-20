South Africa

Tshwane buses damaged, city heads to court to interdict strike

Drivers striking to use BRT lane, showing solidarity with arrested colleague

20 April 2021 - 13:08
Tshwane Bus Services has suspended its services after two of its buses were allegedly stoned by striking employees this morning. File photo.
Tshwane Bus Services has suspended its services after two of its buses were allegedly stoned by striking employees this morning. File photo.
Image: Twitter: Tshwane Bus Services

The City of Tshwane said on Tuesday it would ask the Labour Court for an urgent interdict against striking employees at Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) and to restrain them from damaging the municipality’s property.

‘Two of the city’s buses were [allegedly] stoned and damaged by the striking employees this morning shortly after leaving the depot in the CBD to do the morning shift,” the city said.

“TBS management was forced to withdraw the buses back to the depot for the safety of the drivers and passengers and to safeguard the city’s assets. Fortunately no one was injured during the incident.”

The bus service was operating 40 buses on skeleton staff from Monday but had to be temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning after the two buses were attacked. The city usually operates 160 buses daily.

“We call on law enforcement to act swiftly and firmly against those who were responsible for damaging the municipality’s property,” the city said.

Drivers downed tools on Wednesday last week, demanding they be allowed to use the bus rapid transit (BRT) lanes. They are also on strike to pledge their solidarity with a colleague who was arrested last Tuesday for driving in a dedicated BRT lane.

Joburg considers ditching some taxi services to reduce traffic congestion

The City of Joburg is planning on replacing some of its minibus taxi services with the Rea Vaya BRT system, with owners of the affected taxi services ...
News
6 months ago

Spokesperson for the City of Tshwane, Selby Bokaba, said: “The driver refused to be arrested and blocked the road with the bus.”

He said Tshwane metro police had to call for back-up from police and the driver was  arrested.

Bokaba told TimesLIVE the main demand by bus drivers is that they want TBS to use the BRT lanes. He said the city tried to engage with union representatives last week but the meeting didn’t yield positive results.

He said the workers were given an ultimatum to return to work by 8am on Tuesday.

The city said: “Thousands of loyal commuters have been left stranded since the beginning of the strike.

“If the striking employees do not return to work today, disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against them. The no work, no pay rule will be implemented against the employees who participated in the illegal strike.

“The city has exhausted all avenues for negotiations with the striking employees and was left with no choice but to take a legal course of action.”

Its application for an interdict was set to be heard in the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

More legal action between bus company and eThekwini, leaving commuters stranded and drivers idle

eThekwini bus service provider Tansnat has launched urgent high court proceedings to compel the local municipality to provide it with the required ...
News
4 months ago

Bus drivers fear returning to work after brutal attacks over routes

Nearly three weeks after two Autopax bus drivers were shot, allegedly by taxi henchmen, drivers are reluctant to return to work.
News
1 year ago

At least 40 buses 'stolen' to blockade streets in Tshwane wage strike

Striking municipal workers allegedly took "at least" 40 buses without permission to blockade roads during the wage strike that caused traffic chaos ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist

Related articles

  1. Tshwane bus service back on the road after morning disruptions South Africa
  2. Three-day protest by driving schools against online booking system to start on ... news
  3. Taps 'could run dry' as Samwu plans strike to support Rand Water workers South Africa
X