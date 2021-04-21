'Coffin assault' case judge put forward for deputy JP post in Mpumalanga

The judge who presided over the “coffin assault” case in Middelburg has been recommended for the position of deputy judge president of the Mpumalanga division of the high court.

Judge Segopotje Mphahlele was one of two judges — both female — vying for the position.

Her competitor was another seasoned judge, Anna Kgoele, who has held a judge's seat in the North West and Mpumalanga divisions and had a short stint acting at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Judicial Services Commission (JSC) received an opinion from one law firm against Kgoele's appointment. It said she had “arrogant disregard, lack of composure and understanding of the law, lacking requisite competence, experience and composure necessary for the position and should not be appointed DJP”.

Kgoele, in her defence, said she had an “excellent temperament and excellent interpersonal skills. As far as composure, I have excellent composure, even in court. My judgments can bear me out,” she said.

One of the commissioners touched on her failed interview for the North West deputy judge president position four years ago, at which Kgoele's conduct had come under scrutiny.

During that interview North West judge president Monica Leeuw had expressed her disapproval of Kgoele, saying she was moody, and they “simply did not get along”. Leeuw had subjected Kgoele to a cross-examination style of questioning‚ even causing chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ heading the interviews‚ to intervene.

Commenting on that, Kgoele said: “It was unfortunate that the interview proceeded in that manner but if you are aware, even during that interview my temperament spoke for me. In my view, I did not belittle my JP then,” she said.