Covid-19 school closures pose a big threat to learning gains

Last year’s school closures are likely to adversely affect young learners in their foundational phase, especially in reading and mathematics. SA already faces a literacy crisis, with some grade 4 learners unable to read for comprehension.

In many schools, pupils in the foundation phase learnt very little of the school curriculum in 2020, says Lynn Bowie, the national coordinator at OLICO mathematics education, a non-governmental organisation that provides support to learners in maths.

“Learning to read is a crucial part of the foundation phase and a crucial basis for learning in all other subjects. Many learners will not have had the opportunity to do this in 2020,” Bowie says. “The lost teaching time, as well as the stop-start learning, with long gaps between the end of the school year in 2020 and the start of the school year in 2021, will have huge negative implications for the learning in the foundation phase.”

It will lead, she believes, to the widening of the gap between those in privileged education and those in impoverished communities.

Maths foundational skills lacking

A missed chance to learn maths in the foundation phase puts learners at a disadvantage as they move through grades. Even without the lost school time, learners did very badly in the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), in which South African pupils competed against learners from 64 countries. “The five lowest-performing countries were Morocco, Kuwait, SA, Pakistan and the Philippines,” said the department of basic education.

“Learners performed better in items that required them to select a response (multiple choice questions) than in items where they had to write a response (constructed responses). Learners were unable to write descriptions or explanations,” the department added.