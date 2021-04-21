South Africa

Efforts to repatriate Lindani Myeni's remains 'gaining momentum', says KZN premier

21 April 2021 - 15:57
Lindani Myeni, the South African shot dead by police in Hawaii last week.
Image: Supplied

The KwaZulu-Natal government announced on Wednesday that it was working with the family of Lindani Myeni the former rugby player from KZN who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week to repatriate his remains.

This follows a visit by a government delegation led by director-general Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize to Myeni's family home in Empangeni, north of the province.

Myeni, a father of two, died last week after police officers responded to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu.

According to a Facebook post by his wife Lindsay Myeni, her husband had gone for a drive to clear his mind when the incident unfolded.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said in a statement after the visit, that plans to repatriate Myeni's remains back to SA “are gaining momentum, following interactions between the KZN office of the premier, the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and the consul-general in the US”.

Zikalala said the visit was also aimed at establishing the family's domestic circumstances and details regarding funeral arrangements. 

“We remain hopeful that justice will prevail and the killers of Myeni will be brought to book soon, and bring to justice all those linked to his untimely demise,” said Zikalala.

He said he had directed Mkhize to provide assistance and support to Myeni's family.

“We will continue to work closely with the family to finalise arrangements for Lindani’s remains to be brought back in safety and dignity to KwaZulu-Natal. We are in regular contact with Dirco and the office of the consul-general to consolidate efforts towards the repatriation.”

