South Africa

Electrician jailed for Mayfair home invasion

21 April 2021 - 13:38 By TimesLIVE
The man had previously done electrical work at the family's home. Stock photo.
The man had previously done electrical work at the family's home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Pop Nukoonrat

A 30-year-old man who returned to rob a family he had done electrical work for previously has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment by the Brixton regional court in Johannesburg.

Tinatenda Rasta Tagara, with two accomplices, robbed the house at Mayfair at 6pm on May 13 last year, said police spokesperson Capt Xoli Mbele.

“A 55-year-old father was inside the house with two of his children: a 16-year-old girl and a 19-year-old boy. They heard a knock at the door. When his child stood up to open the door, the accused pushed the door, pointed a firearm at them, hit the father with the butt of a firearm and forced the victims to lie on the floor.

“The accused was once hired to fix electricity in the house.

“They ransacked the house and took three cellphones, a laptop and R1,000 cash. They then locked the victims inside the toilet before fleeing.”

Tagara was traced and apprehended two days later at Noord taxi rank.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Motorists urged to be vigilant as 'spike gangs' target Tshwane roads

Criminals are laying spikes on roads in and around Tshwane and robbing motorists when they stop.
News
1 hour ago

Robber sentenced for accomplices' deaths in shoot-out with Durban homeowners

A 33-year-old e-hailing taxi driver was sentenced to 20 years behind bars for his role in a robbery that led to the death of two of his accomplices ...
News
5 days ago

Murder, rape and other major crimes on the rise in Gauteng

Nearly 100 more people were murdered in Gauteng during October and December 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, statistics released on Thursday ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. Spiked drugs suspicion in deaths of Pretoria property developer and colleagues South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X