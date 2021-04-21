Hawks nab cash-in-transit robbers filmed blowing up cash van in northern KZN

Members of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested seven men believed to have been those involved in a cash-in-transit heist in which an armoured vehicle was blown up in broad daylight in northern KZN in March.

The incident occurred in Babanango, between Nkandla and Melmoth, and was caught on camera by bystanders at a nearby business premises.

In a statement on Wednesday, provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said five of the alleged perpetrators were arrested last week Monday, while the remaining two were nabbed on Tuesday.