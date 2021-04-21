Hawks nab cash-in-transit robbers filmed blowing up cash van in northern KZN
Members of the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested seven men believed to have been those involved in a cash-in-transit heist in which an armoured vehicle was blown up in broad daylight in northern KZN in March.
The incident occurred in Babanango, between Nkandla and Melmoth, and was caught on camera by bystanders at a nearby business premises.
In a statement on Wednesday, provincial Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said five of the alleged perpetrators were arrested last week Monday, while the remaining two were nabbed on Tuesday.
Video 2 - It is claimed police arrived at the scene about 7 minutes later. https://t.co/au8PmIc9Eq pic.twitter.com/FwKg9yCZCo— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) March 29, 2021
“On March 29 security guards were travelling from Nkandla to Melmoth when they were accosted by the suspects at a gunpoint. The suspects fired shots towards the cash van and the driver was forced to stop. They robbed them of their service firearms and undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects then fled in their getaway motor vehicle.”
TimesLIVE reported that the incident occurred along the Umhlathuze bridge.
Mhlongo said Makabongwe Biyela, 20, Sphesihle Langa, 23, Sanele Mpanza, 25, Muziwandile Ngcobo, 32, and Sibusiso Sithole, 37, were arrested last week and appeared in the Babanango magistrate’s court where they were remanded.
He said on Tuesday Hawks members from the serious organised crime unit, together with Durban public order police, arrested Mduduzi Biyela, 28, and Khumbulani Shandu, 37.
“The two accused briefly appeared in the Babanango magistrate’s court on Wednesday. They were remanded in custody and the case was postponed to April 26, when they will join their co-accused,” said Mhlongo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.