IN QUOTES | Former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana denies abusing power

Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana on Tuesday denied involvement in irregular contracts at the agency, distancing himself from the Guptas and claiming to have stood his ground against wrongdoing during his tenure at the agency.

He appeared before the state capture commission and was quizzed by its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, and evidence leader advocate Vas Soni about allegations of abuse of power, among other things.

Suspended Prasa general manager for legal services Fani Dingiswayo had accused Montana of using his power to influence the awarding of undue contracts by the agency and refused to be questioned.

Montana denied the allegations and told the commission he never did anything illegal.