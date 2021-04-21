Norma Mngoma to be honoured at Women of Magnitude Awards, confirms New York move

Businesswoman Norma Mngoma is beaming with excitement after news that she will be honoured at the 2021 Women Of Magnitude Awards.

Mngoma will be honoured for her work through the Norma Mngoma Foundation, a non-profit organisation which “assists schoolchildren with career guidance and offers bursaries to deserving young academics from previously disadvantaged backgrounds”.

The award ceremony is to take place at the end of the month in New York.

According to Mngoma, the foundation was started with an aim to help children learn and further their education, and ensure more women have equal rights and opportunities in their workspace.

Reacting to the news of being honoured as an icon, Mngoma said the award was proof of “when God says yes to your name, no-one can say no”.

“The past few weeks have been filled with a lot of inspiring words from great people who consistently speak positivity to my life from different countries. Thank you for choosing to see good in me and my NGO,” said Mngoma.

She also hinted she might be relocating to New York. “Looking forward to the big day and relocating to New York ... there is more to life and bigger things,” she said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mngoma said the move would not be permanent, but would be travelling for business.

“I’m not relocating there permanently but I have few projects to run, because I’m part of the Brics CCI [Chamber of Commerce and Industry]. Now and then I need to be in SA for meetings,” she said.

“Brics CCI requires one to travel to five countries, including India, Russia, China and Brazil for economic development. But I also want to invest my time to travel for business growth, especially for the youth I’m mentoring and those who are under my foundation.”