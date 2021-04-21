South Africa

One dead, four arrested after Joburg M1 highway shoot-out

21 April 2021 - 13:51
The crime scene on the M1 highway near the Woodmead exit in Johannesburg on Monday after a shoot-out between law enforcement and a gang of armed robbers.
The crime scene on the M1 highway near the Woodmead exit in Johannesburg on Monday after a shoot-out between law enforcement and a gang of armed robbers.
Image: Supplied

A high-speed chase and shoot-out between law enforcement and a gang of alleged armed robbers resulted in a portion of the M1 highway near the Woodmead exit being closed off on Wednesday. 

Sources told TimesLIVE that one of the suspects was shot and killed while at least four others were arrested. 

The men are believed to have been wanted by the police after committing an armed robbery earlier. 

Northbound traffic between Johannesburg and Grayston Drive has been heavily backed up after the incident. 

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar advised motorists to use Maxwell Drive and Rivonia Road to get past the crime scene. 

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said he was on his way to the crime scene and would provide further details in due course. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested

Three suspects are due in court after their arrest during a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Rama City near Ga-Rankuwa.
News
7 hours ago

Motorists urged to be vigilant as 'spike gangs' target Tshwane roads

Criminals are laying spikes on roads in and around Tshwane and robbing motorists when they stop.
News
3 hours ago

Student arrested for attack on police Nyala - with officers inside - at Walter Sisulu University

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 24-year-old student in connection with the attack on officers and the burning of a police Nyala in Mthatha on ...
News
3 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa
  4. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa
  5. Spiked drugs suspicion in deaths of Pretoria property developer and colleagues South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X