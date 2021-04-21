One dead, four arrested after Joburg M1 highway shoot-out
A high-speed chase and shoot-out between law enforcement and a gang of alleged armed robbers resulted in a portion of the M1 highway near the Woodmead exit being closed off on Wednesday.
Sources told TimesLIVE that one of the suspects was shot and killed while at least four others were arrested.
The men are believed to have been wanted by the police after committing an armed robbery earlier.
Shooting Incident on the M1 north Woodhead before Buccleuch, 4 Suspects arrested and 1 fatally wounded after committing an armed robbery.— CrimeInSA (@sa_crime) April 21, 2021
Motorists advised to use alternative routes.#shooting #Woodmead #M1 M1 North Woodmead #DJSBU pic.twitter.com/Eq1wCiag9g
Northbound traffic between Johannesburg and Grayston Drive has been heavily backed up after the incident.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar advised motorists to use Maxwell Drive and Rivonia Road to get past the crime scene.
#woodmead shooting— Welcome (@Welly09t) April 21, 2021
M1 shooting today, four arrested 1 died pic.twitter.com/6jpboQQEPB
Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said he was on his way to the crime scene and would provide further details in due course.
TimesLIVE
