Rand Water bids to interdict Samwu strike

Rand Water turned to the labour court on Wednesday, seeking an urgent interdict to stop its employees affiliated to the SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) from downing tools.

In its application, Rand Water asked the court for an interim order that would block the strike.

“The respondents [Samwu] are mobilising and/or have mobilised their members, who are employees of the applicant [Rand Water] to participate in strike action or conduct contemplation or furtherance of an unprotected strike action which is intended to include members participating in gatherings, protest action and picketing in and around the respondents’ sites,” Rand Water said in its founding affidavit.

In its arguments, Rand Water said it renders an essential service. It referred to a minimum service agreement concluded between the organisation and Samwu in August 2019, where it was agreed that should Samwu members go on strike, those deemed to be rendering essential services should not go on strike so that the water utility could meet its constitutional mandate.