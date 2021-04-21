South Africans of all races are going hungry: Ipsos
Survey finds almost half of SA households went without food due to Covid-19
Almost half (46%) of adult South Africans surveyed late last year said their households “often had to go hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic as we did not have enough money for food”.
The study was conducted by Ipsos on behalf of the Centre for Social Development in Africa based at the University of Johannesburg.
All population groups were affected, with about half of Indian and black people suffering from hunger. This was also true for more than four in 10 coloured people and almost three in 10 white people in the country.
People in KwaZulu-Natal, the second most populous province, and the Eastern Cape, one of the poorest provinces, suffered the most.
Ipsos said hunger affected similar proportions of working (45%) and non-working (46%) South Africans. This, it said, can be read with about six in every 10 South Africans (58%) saying “the Covid-19 pandemic has a negative impact on the income of my household”.
Fieldwork for the study was conducted from November 19 to December 30 last year.
TimesLIVE