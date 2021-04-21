Tokyo Sexwale and ‘looted fund’: A wrap of what happened

ANC veteran Tokyo Sexwale found himself topping social media’s trending list this week after he made claims about billions of rands being stolen from the Heritage Fund.

His allegations have been slammed as false, with the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) saying it was all a scam.

Here is a wrap of what happened:

Sexwales ruffles feathers with stolen billions claim

During an interview with eNCA, Sexwale said money from the Heritage Fund, meant to help poor students with free education and fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in SA, among other uses, was stolen.

He said he was one of two people in charge of the fund, together with what he called a “very powerful family”. He said the money was in SA and came through the SARB.

According to Sexwale, President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Jacob Zuma knew about the funds which had mysteriously vanished.

He said the issue was raised with finance minister Tito Mboweni and the theft was being investigated.

“In the process of making sure this money is brought into the economy, we found some resistance. When we checked the resistance, we found some of this money has been stolen,” he said.

Mboweni denies theft

Mboweni said Sexwale's claim about stolen money was “untrue”.

He said it was impossible to steal transmitted money from the central bank.

“It seems he was a victim of the many scams abounding,” said Mboweni.

“His statement on television was unfortunate. Will reach out to him,” he added.