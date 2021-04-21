When people zol — SA celebrates 420 day

On Tuesday, weed smokers around the world celebrated the annual 420 day in support of dagga use.

April 20 marks the day when many dagga smokers gather to celebrate and consume cannabis products at 4.20pm.

According to the Urban Dictionary, 420 started in 1971 when a group of friends in Northern California, US, calling themselves the Waldos, would congregate around San Rafael High School’s statue of Louis Pasteur at 4.20pm every day to smoke weed.

They called themselves the Waldos because “their chosen hangout spot was a wall outside the school”.

The Waldos referred to their meeting time as “4.20 Louis”. The group eventually shortened their phrase to “4.20", which evolved into a code word users used to mean consuming cannabis.