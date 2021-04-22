Black farmers to march on health products regulator over 'cannabis exclusion'

Things may get lit when the war over who is granted medical cannabis licences in SA takes centre stage in Pretoria on Thursday. The Black Farmers' Association of SA (Bfasa) and their affiliates plan to embark on a mass protest march to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) over the “exclusion” of indigenous people from being granted medicinal cannabis licences. Bfasa came out guns blazing in a statement alleging that Sahpra's management, under instruction from health minister Zweli Mkhize, was granting licences to affluent white people and foreign-owned companies without considering i ndigenous people, monarchs, traditional healers, rural agriculture and Rastafarians.

Sahpra denied these claims on Wednesday, saying it treated “all applicants equally and with respect”.

Bfasa's issue points directly at the Medicines and Related Substances Act (Act No 101 of 1965) which gives Sahpra the power to regulate all health products in the country.

Bfasa said while the act did not prescribe to Sahpra who they were permitted to grant licences to, the organisation had “noticed” these licences being given to “white international companies”.

“Sahpra has stated publicly that their actions in using the apartheid-era act of 1965 to allow them to issue licences to whites only and foreigners, to the deliberate exclusion of the indigenous population, are at the specific instructions of the minister of health.