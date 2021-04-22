South Africa

Church leader's executorship on 'dead' wife's estate to be recalled

Magalane Sandlana holds certificate saying she died of natural causes

22 April 2021 - 11:30 By Tankiso Makhetha
Magalane Benedita Sandlana was allegedly declared dead by her husband after their separation.
Magalane Benedita Sandlana was allegedly declared dead by her husband after their separation.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The department of justice says it will recall the approval given by the master of the high court in Pretoria to a prominent bishop to be the executor of his estranged wife’s estate as soon as it is confirmed that the application was fraudulent.

The master of the high court granted Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), executorship of his wife Magalane Benedicta Sandlana’s estate despite Magalane being alive.

The letter of executorship of Magalane’s estate was given after an application bearing the names and personal details of Sandlana, as well as his purported signature, were submitted as part of winding up her estate.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

READ MORE:

IPHC leader's wife told that she is 'dead'

The estranged wife of Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church, has opened a case of fraud after she ...
News
2 days ago

Conflict a way of life for Modise church

Infighting at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church has been going on for years without a lasting solution.
News
2 days ago

International Pentecostal Holiness Church suspects each get R5,000 bail

Forty-two suspects arrested in connection with the murders at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, Gauteng, were ...
News
8 months ago

Most read

  1. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Is your smartphone ‘spying’ on you? Take the test Sci-Tech
  4. Ringleaders of Cape Town refugee protests kicked out of SA South Africa
  5. Mbhazima Shilowa questions those 'celebrating' the burning of UCT's library ... South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X