Church leader's executorship on 'dead' wife's estate to be recalled

The department of justice says it will recall the approval given by the master of the high court in Pretoria to a prominent bishop to be the executor of his estranged wife’s estate as soon as it is confirmed that the application was fraudulent.

The master of the high court granted Michael Sandlana, the leader of a faction of the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC), executorship of his wife Magalane Benedicta Sandlana’s estate despite Magalane being alive.

The letter of executorship of Magalane’s estate was given after an application bearing the names and personal details of Sandlana, as well as his purported signature, were submitted as part of winding up her estate.

