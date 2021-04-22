Delay Western Cape judges' interviews or act against Hlophe, says Freedom Under Law

Freedom Under Law (FUL) has formally asked the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to either delay interviewing potential judges for the Western Cape High Court or to reconsider its decision to allow the division's judge president, John Hlophe, to participate in the selection.

The interviews are scheduled for Friday.

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal earlier this month found Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

This finding must still be confirmed by the JSC, which has scheduled to meet on June 4 to consider the tribunal decision.

The tribunal delivered its finding after assessing evidence that Hlophe had improperly sought to influence the outcome of a pending Constitutional Court judgment — and had attempted to influence two of the highest court's justices to violate their oaths of office.

In a letter via legal firm Webber Wentzel, FUL said: “The [tribunal] findings are of the most serious character and go to the very heart of the independence of the judiciary in terms of the constitution.”

“It is difficult to envisage a graver situation in the context of a judge.”