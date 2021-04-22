Expropriation is necessary for the landless, says KZN land claims court potential judge

Regional court magistrate Muzi “MT” Ncube, who began his legal life as a court interpreter in 1982, has been recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal bench, for secondment to the land claims court.

Ncube, who has a master's in environment law, and has had several acting stints in both courts, was outspoken during his interview on Thursday, about the need for the government to expropriate land — including, if need be, land governed by amakhosi in the province under the auspices of the Ingonyama Trust.

Regarding expropriation without compensation, he was adamant that while law provided for “nil” or below market compensation, this was in direct conflict with the constitution and its limitation clauses, which would need to be amended to clear up any ambiguity.

Asked what could be done about those people who lived on land under the leadership of traditional councils, with no security of tenure, he said: “There is no harm if the government expropriates the land and gives it to the landless people.

“That is the only solution. We cannot talk about access to land without talking about expropriation.”