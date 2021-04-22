'I know you don't want this child but I can't abort again': Tshegofatso Pule to Shoba

A series of messages between Tshegofatso Pule and the man accused of her murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, showed that he was absent, did not care about Pule’s wellbeing or the imminent birth of their baby.

This is according to the state, which also revealed this was the second time Pule had been pregnant with Shoba’s child.

The previous pregnancy was aborted.

Shoba appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Thursday, for the state's response to his second application for bail.

The 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in June 2020, with her body found hanging from a tree.

Shoba was arrested in February after the first person accused of the crime, Muzikayise Malephane, entered into a plea agreement with the state. Now serving a 20-year jail term, he alleged that he had been hired to kill Pule because Shoba feared his “wife” would find out about Pule's pregnancy.