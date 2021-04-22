South Africa

KZN judge hopeful blames missing files for judgment delays

22 April 2021 - 17:40 By Tania Broughton
Rose Mogwera is a regional court magistrate in Pietermaritzburg who served as an acting judge at the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court.
Rose Mogwera is a regional court magistrate in Pietermaritzburg who served as an acting judge at the KwaZulu-Natal division of the high court.
Image: RSA Judiciary

Pietermaritzburg regional court magistrate Rose Mogwera blamed “missing files” for delays — one as long as 16 months — in handing down judgments.

Mogwera, who has done several stints as an acting judge, is one of eight candidates interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for three positions on the KZN bench.

Questioned as to why she was tardy in delivering judgments at the regional court, the fact that she had not handed down judgment was only brought to her attention after a year and she had forgotten about it because the file was not in her pigeon hole and she assumed that after hearing argument, she had left it in court.

She said then, the registrar’s office could not find it and it had to be reconstructed. There was a further delay because she went to act in the high court.

“I regret it. I know I ought to have exercised more care.”

No more grumpy or 'disappearing' judges, hopefuls promise the JSC

The “trend” of regional court magistrates in Pietermaritzburg “disappearing on Fridays" is a thing of the past, acting regional court president ...
News
3 hours ago

But then, questioned about another delayed judgment, she said in that matter the file had also gone missing and it had to be reconstructed not once, but twice.

“Missing files are a big problem. On Tuesday this week, I got an e-mail from the high court about a divorce matter — again the file was missing. I directed a complaint to the registrar who responded that the file had been sent to me in January. I then found out that an assistant registrar had signed for it. It had been lying there, in the office, since January.”

Mogwera said she was baffled by complaints by the KZN Bar and Advocates for Transformation that she did not start court on time, adjourned matters for no reason and wasted time.

She said at regional court level, there was an ongoing issue with prisoners arriving late and recently “the recording machine exploded and sparks were flying everywhere”.

“The telephone lines have been down since last year. We have many challenges,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Expropriation is necessary for the landless, says KZN land claims court potential judge

Regional court magistrate Muzi “MT” Ncube has been recommended by the JSC for appointment to the KwaZulu-Natal bench, for secondment to the land ...
News
6 hours ago

Delay Western Cape judges' interviews or act against Hlophe, says Freedom Under Law

"It is difficult to envisage a graver situation in the context of a judge," warned Freedom Under Law.
News
6 hours ago

Once slated for close ties to ANC, Gcina Malindi returns to JSC for shot at judge's seat

The intervening period "is more than long enough to allay any fears that I come here as being supplanted from Luthuli House", acting high court judge ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  2. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  3. Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy South Africa
  4. Is your smartphone ‘spying’ on you? Take the test Sci-Tech
  5. Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X