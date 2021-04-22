No more grumpy or 'disappearing' judges, hopefuls promise the JSC

Durban’s acting regional court president, Sharon Marks, assured chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng that the “trend” of regional court magistrates in Pietermaritzburg “disappearing on Fridays” is a thing of the past.

Marks is one of eight candidates being interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Thursday for three positions on the KwaZulu-Natal bench.

The chief justice did not disclose exactly when he made the “surprise” visit to the magistrate’s court, which is next door to the high court in the city. But when he went there, he said, there was not a single regional court magistrate in the building.

Marks said there were about 15 regional court magistrates based in Pietermaritzburg.

“I don’t exactly know what happened at that point of time, and I don’t want to run anybody down. But it seems they were finishing their court rolls and going home.

“I did investigate. I was given excuses, reasons, that the electricity was shut down, there was no water in the building. But now we have a system in place. I get a report, the DPP [director of public prosecutions] gets a report, the head of legal aid gets a report and the regional head gets a report.