WATCH | Lindsay Myeni on Lindani: 'People treated him like he was a weapon just because he was strong'

Lindsay Myeni, the wife of the late Lindani Myeni, says her worst fear happened when her husband got shot by police officers last week because people were always intimidated by him.

“I have nothing to worry about. My worst nightmare has come true. We were always scared of cops in America regarding Lindani. People always treated him like he was a weapon, even regular people, just because he is strong.

“People will capitalise on it if they can. They will gladly put you in rugby, they would love to see you fight people in rugby, to see you do boxing, but if you're just a regular human, you're a threat.”