Cellphone records of chats between Tshegofatso Pule and Ntuthuko Shoba send shock waves

Cellphone records of communication between the late Tshegofatso Pule and the alleged mastermind behind her murder, Ntuthuko Shoba, have sent shock waves online, with some opening up about their own experiences.

On Thursday, the Roodepoort magistrate's court heard of WhatsApp chats between Pule and Shoba.

The messages were revealed at Shoba's second bid at bail after his alleged accomplice, Muzikayise Malephane, turned state witness and implicated him.

The 28-year-old Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was killed in June 2020, her body found hanging from a tree.

The messages between Shoba and Pule painted a picture of their relationship, revealing that Pule was pregnant for the second time with Shoba's child.