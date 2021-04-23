South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Fire in Covid-19 hospital kills 12 as India struggles with huge second wave

23 April 2021 - 07:43 By TimesLIVE
Doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at Austria Center, which has been set up as a coronavirus disease mass vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria April 22 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

April 23 2021 - 07:30

Fire in COVID-19 hospital kills 12 as India struggles with huge second wave

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for the second day on Friday, surpassing 330,000 new cases, as it struggles with a health system in crisis and beset by accidents.

Deaths in the past 24 hours also jumped to a record 2,263, the health ministry said, while officials across northern and western India, including the capital, New Delhi, warned most hospitals were full and running out of oxygen.

The spike in cases came as a fire in a hospital treating COVID-19 patients killed a dozen people on Friday, the latest accident to hit a facility in India crowded with people infected with the coronavirus.

"Twelve people have died in the fire, according to the information we have right now," a fire official said about the blaze that began in a critical care unit of the Vijay Vallabh hospital in a suburb of the city of Mumbai.

-Reuters

