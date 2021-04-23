Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time

The department of education is locked in a meeting to discuss the return of pupils to school on a full-time basis.

A source within the department, not authorised to speak to the media, told TimesLIVE the meeting is under way with the consensus being that pupils will return full-time in the second term.

“When the president announced local government elections will go ahead, it seems as if he going to start unlocking things. It will be unfair to limit education when political rallies are allowed,” said the source.