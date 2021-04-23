South Africa

Fake perfume worth R1.2m seized in Gqeberha

23 April 2021 - 17:25
Counterfeit women's fragrances worth about R1.2m were seized in Gqeberha. Stock image.
Counterfeit women's fragrances worth about R1.2m were seized in Gqeberha. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/garloon

Counterfeit perfumes worth an estimated R1.2m being sold at a shop in North End in Gqeberha have been seized by the police.

Police spokesperson Col Priscila Naidu said authorities received a tip-off about counterfeit goods were being sold, and a joint operation was carried out on Thursday by Port of Ngqura border policing and patent attorneys Spoor & Fisher.

“Police accompanied by a representative from the patent attorney’s office searched the shop and 751 units of ladies’ perfumes were seized,” said Naidu.

“A warning was issued to the owner of the store for contravention of patent laws through trading in counterfeit goods. The goods were handed over to the registered patent attorneys for storage at a licensed warehouse.”

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga welcomed the bust and lauded swift action by local police. 

She called on communities to stop supporting dealers of fake goods and urged them to instead report them to the authorities.

“The police are taking a strong stance to eliminate illegal trading in counterfeit goods which ultimately affects our economy. We encourage communities to assist law enforcement in clamping down on such trade. Operations such as this will be effected on a continuous basis,” said Ntshinga.

The toll-free illicit crime hotline can be used to report counterfeit goods on 0800-014-856. Tip-offs can also be submitted to reportillicit@cgcsa.co.za.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Truck driver caught smuggling cigarettes worth more than R1m in Springs

A truck driver from Zimbabwe was arrested for smuggling illicit cigarettes worth more than R1m in Springs in Ekurhuleni at the weekend.
News
4 days ago

Kimberley man arrested for possession of illicit booze worth R10m

A Northern Cape man has been bust with R10m worth of illicit alcohol, police said.
News
1 week ago

Chinese and South African police seize fake Covid vaccines

Criminal gangs seek to capitalise on global demand for coronavirus jabs
World
1 month ago

Most read

  1. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  2. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  3. Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy South Africa
  4. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  5. Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X