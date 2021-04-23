South Africa

Here’s the expertise I offer: Cuban engineer’s CV shows 40-year career

23 April 2021 - 11:15
Ramón B Vega Laugart has been working in the hydraulic sector since 1980.
Ramón B Vega Laugart has been working in the hydraulic sector since 1980.
Image: DWS/Supplied

A 40-year veteran is among the team of Cuban engineers who have come to help SA resolve its water infrastructure problems.

Ramón B Vega Laugart has previously worked for SA’s water and sanitation department, and in other developing countries like Algeria and Venezuela.

His CV states he graduated in civil engineering at the Universidad de Oriente in Cuba.

He specialised in hydraulic engineering at the University of Belgrade and has a Master of Science degree from the University of Havana.

Vega Laugart said he has been working in the hydraulic sector since 1980, including in his hometown, Santiago de Cuba.

“I have practical professional experience in the activities of construction, projects, operation and maintenance of hydraulic works: dams, pumping stations, large water pipelines, canals, transfer schemes, water treatment works, wastewater treatment work, wastewater systems and small hydroelectric power-plants,” he said.

Cuban engineers here to impart skills, SA teams not keen on rural areas, says Lindiwe Sisulu

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the Cuban engineers will work in the rural areas, "where there has not been water, where nobody has come forward to say ...
Politics
3 hours ago

He has a good relationship with local teams, Vega Laugart said.

“I worked in the SA department of water and sanitation from February 2015 to June 2018 and rejoined the department from August 2020 to date, using the English language without any difficulty and with good communication with all my South African colleagues.”

Among his previous projects are:

  • Algeria, from January 2007 to November 2008, where he helped construct the “irrigation system of the Hennaya Plain” in the Wilaya of Tlencem;
  • Venezuela, from 2011 to 2008, where he prepared the “master plan for water supply and sanitation of the Yaracuy state”; and
  • SA, with the department of water and sanitation:
    • 2015-2016: control of the operation and maintenance of hydraulic infrastructure;
    • 2016 - 2017:  operation and maintenance business mapping report, Eastern Operations Cluster;
    • 2018-2019: operation and maintenance business mapping report, Central Operations Cluster.

On Thursday, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed a team of 24 Cubans who will provide geo-hydrological specialist and engineering services to rural areas and other disadvantaged communities.

Sisulu said water is a ticking time bomb for SA.

“Cuba has had similar challenges we are facing as a country. They have overcome them and the engineers are here to assist us. They will teach and show us how to overcome these challenges,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Covid-19 variant first seen in SA fuels record Cuban cases

Cuba's Covid-19 death rate per capita is still a fraction of the world average.
News
3 hours ago

It’s Earth Day, but there’s not much to celebrate as water leaks drain SA dry

Automation is key to managing infrastructure, while water reuse and desalination will mitigate shortages
News
1 day ago

Defence minister wants controversial Cuban drug to be used in clinical trials

About 40% of a drug acquired by the defence force at a cost of more than R200m from Cuba may have to be destroyed after indications that it was not ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  2. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  3. Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy South Africa
  4. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  5. Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X