Hours of traffic snarl-ups after gas tanker crash closes N1 in Joburg
Traffic on the N1 in Johannesburg slowly returned to normal on Friday evening hours after a gas tanker accident saw the highway shut down due to fears that the highly flammable cargo could explode.
Motorists were advised earlier to avoid the N1 North and South between New Road and the Buccleugh interchange during the afternoon. The crash caused major traffic snarl-ups.
Midrand - ⚠️ N1 North (Update): #TankerCrash after Buccleuch Interchange - HIGHWAY CLOSED pic.twitter.com/KP5WrKwtU2— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) April 23, 2021
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed around 9pm that the N1 North and South had been reopened.
“It’s back to normal. Traffic was very heavy for most of the evening,” said Minnaar.
The tanker was salvaged and towed from the accident scene.
⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) April 23, 2021
LP Gas Tanker safely removed & accident scene has been cleared. Buccleuch Interchange reopened for traffic to flow. Expect delays. Motorists advised to proceed with caution due to damaged road surface #JHBTraffic https://t.co/WMuKeD8vJH
TimesLIVE