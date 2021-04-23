South Africa

Hours of traffic snarl-ups after gas tanker crash closes N1 in Joburg

23 April 2021 - 22:01
The gas tanker overturned after a collision with vehicles on the N1 in Johannesburg.
The gas tanker overturned after a collision with vehicles on the N1 in Johannesburg.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee/Twitter

Traffic on the N1 in Johannesburg slowly returned to normal on Friday evening hours after a gas tanker accident saw the highway shut down due to fears that the highly flammable cargo could explode.

Motorists were advised earlier to avoid the N1 North and South between New Road and the Buccleugh interchange during the afternoon. The crash caused major traffic snarl-ups.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed around 9pm that the N1 North and South had been reopened.

“It’s back to normal. Traffic was very heavy for most of the evening,” said Minnaar.

The tanker was salvaged and towed from the accident scene.

TimesLIVE

MORE

One dead, family critical in KZN horror crash

A horrific crash on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday has left one motorist dead and a family of three critically injured.
News
10 hours ago

Durban truck crash sees driver plunge to death from bridge onto highway

A truck driver died after he crashed a heavy goods vehicle on a Durban flyover before being flung onto the busy highway below.
News
3 days ago

Facial recognition tech, data learning for road safety being studied by Sanral hub

"The intention is not to observe individuals, but rather to identify trends and incidents to inform appropriate response and interventions," Sanral ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  2. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  3. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  4. Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy South Africa
  5. Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X