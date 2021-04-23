IN QUOTES | From scams to speaking for the poor - Tokyo Sexwale sticks to his guns about stolen funds

ANC Veteran Tokyo Sexwale stuck to his guns on Thursday about claims he made earlier this week that billions meant to fund free higher education, among other projects, was stolen by government.

Sexwale told eNCA that former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa knew about the Heritage Fund and further claimed he was in charge of it together with what he called a “very powerful family”.

Treasury and the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) have since denied his claims. The bank said it was a scam.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Sexwale reiterated his claims.

Here are seven quotes from his presser that made South Africans talk:

I was not scammed

“I don't just walk into things and that's why people asked, 'how could Tokyo Sexwale be scammed'? Let's check this fund. Who are these people? The fund, to me, came out as authentic. There are certain verifications we did to authenticate this fund.”

I told Paul Mashatile

“I approached Paul Mashatile and told him to bring this to the attention of all the officials because this thing looks like it's developmental, and has a lot of money for the development of all types of infrastructure and philanthropy. SA is in debt today because we are paying a lot of money.”