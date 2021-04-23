South Africa

JSE fires Tshegofatso Pule murder accused Ntuthuko Shoba

23 April 2021 - 17:56
The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been fired by the JSE. File photo.
The alleged mastermind behind the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, Ntuthuko Shoba, has been fired by the JSE. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russel/Sunday Times

The JSE has fired Ntuthuko Shoba, the alleged mastermind of the murder of his heavily pregnant lover Tshegofatso Pule.

“Ntuthuko Shoba is no longer an employee,” the JSE confirmed on Friday.  

“The JSE has assisted the SAPS in their investigation and it will continue to fully co-operate with the investigative authorities if and when required to do so.”

TimesLIVE reported previously that Shoba was employed as an analyst at the stock exchange.

Shoba was arrested in February after his alleged accomplice Muzikayise Malephane, who confessed to killing Pule, turned state witness.

During Pule's bail application in court on Thursday it was revealed that investigating officer Bongani Gerald Mpete said in a statement that information was obtained from JSE personnel. It confirmed that on May 26 a call was made by Shoba from a JSE landline connected to a cellphone.

Cellphone records of chats between Tshegofatso Pule and Ntuthuko Shoba send shock waves

Many expressed their shock on social media, with some sharing their allegedly similar experiences with their children's fathers.
News
6 hours ago

“I was able to establish that the said mobile connected to JSE was not registered in the applicant’s name and it was used to contact Mr Malephane several times between the period of May 20 and June 14 2020,” read the statement.

“It became apparent from the investigations that [Shoba] used the unregistered mobile phone not only to contact Mr Malephane, but, inter alia, the deceased [Pule].”

On May 29 Shoba called Malephane 11 times.

According to records, on June 4, when Pule went missing, Shoba contacted Malephane 23 times using the unregistered sim card.

“It is common cause that the deceased was at the applicant’s residence that day.

“The data indicates that before the arrival of the deceased at his residence, the applicant communicated with Mr Malephane 11 times and the last time being 14 minutes before her arrival,” the court heard.

“The call data also indicates that at all times in the presence of the deceased [Pule], the applicant [Shoba] communicated with Mr Malephane eight times and the last time being a minute, if not seconds, before the said Jeep took her away,” Mpete said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ntuthuko Shoba not playing open cards about financial affairs: state

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man accused of murdering his lover Tshegofatso Pule, is not playing open cards with the court about his financial affairs during ...
News
7 hours ago

'I know you don't want this child but I can't abort again': Tshegofatso Pule to Shoba

"Sorry to ruin your plans for your life — I did not mean to." WhatsApp conversations reveal Tshegofatso Pule had aborted her lover's child shortly ...
News
1 day ago

Ntuthuko Shoba called Tshegofatso Pule’s killer 23 times the day she went missing: state

IO says Shoba used an unregistered sim card to contact Muzikayise Malephane, who is serving 20 years
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested South Africa
  2. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  3. Military doctors were right: WhatsApp is not right for orders to deploy South Africa
  4. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  5. Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X