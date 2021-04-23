New feathers for an ailing army, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’
Here’s what’s hot in the latest edition of the Afrikaans digital weekly
The SA National Defence Force is in a crisis, with unprecedented budget deficits assuming “critical proportions”, the defence minister complained earlier this year.
But now, amid rickety equipment, too many ancient troops and not enough money to train younger ones, a brand-new army uniform complete with “flattering, feminine camouflage” has suddenly become a priority.
The deficits in the SANDF budget are nothing new. As a matter of fact, in Tito Mboweni’s budget speech earlier this year, it was clear that he was also no longer falling for the SANDF’s complaints, and he plied the pruning shears once more to further curtail spending.
Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s rhetorical complaints about a shortage of money have been heard so often that they no longer hit home. Meanwhile the poor soldiers on the ground have to struggle to keep vehicles going and aircraft aloft with spanners and the smell of an oil rag.
Only R10 for the first month!
Presumably, they wouldn’t mind keeping their current camouflage kit, provided their operational tasks became just a little bit easier.
A presentation this past week at the army’s annual senior leadership symposium in Potchefstroom, about an entirely new wardrobe for the troops, makes one reel over how priorities are determined.
To keep pace with “modern” times the army will not only renew and replace its uniform and boots but also its camouflage pattern. The main reason offered for this is that the camouflage is being sold on eBay.
According to a spokesperson, many of the factories that produced uniforms for the SANDF went bust and the camouflage fabric was sold to whoever wanted it to produce commercial items. The exclusive use of this camouflage pattern has thus been compromised and every Tom, Dick and Harry can now own a “fashion-forward” item, compliments of SANDF & Sons.
But that's not all: our troops will also get new workout outfits, designed by Puma. They will just have a fiery red lion instead of a white puma on the chest.
Read more about this, plus more news and analysis in this week's issue of Vrye Weekblad.
Must-read articles in this week’s Vrye Weekblad
HEROES WITHOUT GUNS | Not all heroes carry arms. On the contrary, writes Max du Preez in this tribute to five unsung heroes who stood on the side of justice without a shot being fired.
(IM)BONGI | Seldom has a more level playing field been prepared for a political protégé than for Bonginkosi Madikizela, but then he went and scored an own goal.
THE WEEK IN POLITICS | Tokyo Sexwale’s Spiritual White Boy incident is either the biggest scandal in South African history or the tragic, humiliating end of a veteran politician.
FREE TO READ – WOMEN ON THE MOVE | We meet Aimee Barrett-Theron, South African rugby’s first professional female referee, and get the lowdown on girls who dream of rugby.
LONG LIVE LANGUAGES! | Thanks to the hard work and dedication of individuals, government and universities, languages like Khoekhoegowab are echoing around the country again.