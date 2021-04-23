South Africa

One dead, family critical in KZN horror crash

23 April 2021 - 13:33
A crash on the N2 on the KZN north coast has left one person dead and three critically injured.
Image: IPSS via Facebook

A horrific crash on the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday has left one motorist dead and a family of three critically injured.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, the collision occurred near Amatikulu on the north coast.

“Two vehicles have been involved in a high-impact collision, resulting in the death of the driver of one vehicle.

“The other vehicle's occupants, a family of three, are all in a critical condition and were extricated from the wreck by fire and rescue, using the jaws of life.

“The patients are under the care of advanced life support practitioners and will be transported to a medical facility. The N2 northbound is severely congested,” said IPSS.

TimesLIVE

