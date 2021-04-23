South Africa

Press Council seeks public representatives

Applications or nominations invited for vacancies on council and panel of adjudicators

23 April 2021 - 13:07 By TimesLIVE
Successful candidates for positions on the Press Council and as adjudicators will be expected to attend four meetings a year. Stock photo.
Image: fizkes/123RF.com

The Press Council of SA, whose primary aim is to promote and develop ethical practices in journalism, is looking for applicants to serve as public representatives on the council and its panel of adjudicators.

The council promotes adherence to its standards within the media with the help of adjudicators, and members are drawn from media and public representatives. They assist in adjudicating complaints made by members of the public against publications which subscribe to the Code of Ethics and Conduct for South African Print and Online Media.

Applicants should have a keen interest in the media, be of high standing and integrity, and support the principles of a free media and the Code of Ethics and Conduct while furthering the aims and objectives of the Press Council. They should also be committed to the values underpinning the SA constitution.

Any person with a financial interest in the media, occupies a seat in a local, provincial or national legislative body, is an office-bearer of a political party or movement, or is in the employ of the public service is not eligible to apply.

While applicants should not be employed by the media, those with expertise in media legislation and regulation are encouraged to apply.

The term is for five years. Successful applicants for current and future vacancies will be expected to attend four meetings a year, and sit on the adjudication panels when requested. 

How to apply

SA citizens who are permanently resident in the country and are at least 21 years old can apply via e-mail to millicentg@ombudsman.org.za.

Alternatively, apply in writing to Building 12 Section B, Burnside Island Office Park, 410 Jan Smuts Ave, Craighall Park, Johannesburg.

Any nomination must be accompanied by a letter from the nominee accepting the nomination.

The closing date for applications is April 30.

TimesLIVE

