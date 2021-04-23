Truck hijackers pull ‘Robin Hood’ stunt, hand out stolen bread to public

A failed attempt to access the safe in a bread delivery truck saw a gang of KwaZulu-Natal criminals instead hand out 240 loaves of bread to people in Mawothi, north of Durban, on Friday.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) owner Prem Balram said on Friday morning the owner of the bread distribution company contacted the private security company to report that one of his drivers had been kidnapped and the truck taken.

“The owner contacted Rusa at 8.44am requesting assistance to locate his driver who was taken. Tracker confirmed signals from the vehicle were emitting in Mawothi. Reaction officers converged on the area and recovered the vehicle with police. The driver was not injured.”