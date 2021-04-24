COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
April 24 2021 - 10:27
South Korea signs with Pfizer for extra 40 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
South Korea said on Saturday it signed a contract with Pfizer Inc to purchase an additional 40 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine amid fears of spiking infections at home.
That brings the current amount of Pfizer vaccines to 66 million doses, it said in a statement.
It added that it had secured a total 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Johnson & Johnson's and Novavax.
Reuters
April 24 2021 - 09:26
Survived Covid-19? This is why you are not off the hook for illness and death
If you're among the 1.5 million South Africans who have recovered from Covid-19 but remain unwell, you are far from alone.
In what is believed to be the largest study yet of “long Covid”, US researchers have catalogued numerous diseases and discovered that survivors — even those who were not hospitalised — have an increased risk of death in the six months after diagnosis.
The findings echo a report last December to health minister Zweli Mkhize from the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19.
April 24 2021 - 09:00
India's daily coronavirus cases climb to new world record as hospitals buckle
India's coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said on Saturday, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day, as overwhelmed hospitals in the densely-populated country begged for oxygen supplies.
India is in the grip of a rampaging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a rate of one Covid-19 death in just under every four minutes in Delhi as the capital's underfunded health system buckles.
The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen from the far corners of the country to Delhi.
Reuters