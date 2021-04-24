Gerhard Strydom fired for classroom sexual assaults on grade 8 girl

A maths teacher who repeatedly sexually assaulted a grade 8 girl in front of her classmates and told her he loved her has been fired.

Gerhard Strydom's target, a pupil at Wesbank Secondary School in Malmesbury, Western Cape, broke down in tears as she testified at an Education Labour Relations Council arbitration hearing.

But arbitrator Gail McEwan said the girl's story was “consistent despite her emotions. It was evident that it was painful for her to again be saying exactly what Strydom had done. I have no reason not to believe this evidence.”

McEwan found that Strydom, a teacher since 1993, had twice touched the girl's buttocks while hugging her, touched her breast and kissed her on the neck.