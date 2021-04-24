School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker'

A school choirmaster who told a 14-year-old singer he wanted to be her “virgin breaker” has failed in his attempt to keep his job.

Xolani Madalane was fired from Linge Primary in Nyanga, Cape Town, after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of three charges of misconduct.

An Education Labour Relations Council arbitrator dismissed his appeal this week and said she found the Facebook Messenger messages Madalane sent to the teenager “totally repulsive”.

The teacher told the girl: “ I love you, do you love me back? ... I want to be in love with you ... Are you a virgin? ... I want to be your virgin breaker ... Can you give me sex? ... When will you agree to be my girlfriend? ... I love sex ... I want to sleep with you.”

The arbitrator, Gail McEwan, also upheld the disciplinary hearing's finding that Madalane was guilty of misconduct for texting the girl at 3am during a 2019 choir camp in Strandfontein and asking her to meet him outside her room.