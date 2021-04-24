You can't count on UCount ads, watchdog tells Standard Bank customers

One of SA's big five banks has been censured for practising “deception” in advertising for its rewards programme.

Standard Bank's UCount scheme offers “up to R5 back” per litre of fuel bought at a Caltex filling station.

After a ruling on Friday by the advertising watchdog, it has been ordered to withdraw the claim because it applies to only 1% of UCount customers.

The next best reward under the tiered UCount programme gives customers only R1.25 per litre, said the Advertising Regulatory Board.

This is the “type of deception” the advertising code of conduct sought to avoid when it said such claims were unacceptable when they apply to an “insignificant proportion” of customers, it said.