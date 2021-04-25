South Africa

Body of KZN rugby player shot dead by US cops set to arrive in SA on Friday

Yasantha Naidoo Durban bureau chief
25 April 2021 - 14:00
Lindani Myeni and his wife Lindsay with their first-born child.
Lindani Myeni and his wife Lindsay with their first-born child.
Image: Supplied

The body of Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week, is set to leave the US on Tuesday and arrive in SA on Friday.

That's the word from the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office who said on Sunday that Myeni’s body was released to his wife and was currently at a local funeral parlour.

The 29-year-old rugby player from eSikhawini, in the north of the province, was shot four times by police officers responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii.

His wife Lindsay and his two children were set to visit family in SA in June. However, this week they expressed their grief and pain as they spoke of preparations to repatriate his body for his funeral.

In a briefing on Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikala provided an update on efforts to return Myeni’s body to SA after a delegation led by the provincial director-general, Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, visited his Empangeni home

“On Friday, the consul general in Miami, who is responsible for Ohio state, indicated that the American government has released the mortal remains of Mr Myeni to his wife and they are being stored at a local funeral parlour.”

He said another meeting was held with the family on Saturday and they reported that a flight had been booked to depart the US on Tuesday and was set to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport, on Friday, April 30.

Zikalala said more details including confirmed funeral dates and memorial services would be confirmed.

Myeni's widow, Lindsay, confirmed to TimesLIVE that she was set to arrive in SA next week. 

Taking to Facebook on Sunday, Linday shared pictures of a ANC placard demonstration under the auspices of #blacklivesmatter calling for justice for Lindani and for police to return his cellphone. 

Lindani would be stunned that EFF and ANC are writing about him now. ✊🏿 This is just the beginning. The world will never...

Posted by Lindsay Myeni on Saturday, April 24, 2021

“Lindani would be stunned that [the] EFF and ANC are writing about him now. This is just the beginning. The world will never be the same again. Release the 911 tapes, release the unedited footage, return the phone. Return the wedding ring, his umqhele headband, and his necklace. We are waiting,” she said. 

Hawaii police last week released limited body cam footage of two of the three police officers who responded to the incident. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'He was too good for this broken world': Five must-read stories on Lindani Myeni's death

The 29-year-old former rugby player from KZN was shot dead by Hawaii police in an altercation last week.
News
2 days ago

'A lot of work still has to be done': Maimane and Madonsela on George Floyd and Lindani Myeni

Mmusi Maimane and Thuli Madonsela weigh in on the triumph of justice in the George Floyd killing while mourning the killing of Lindani Myeni by ...
Politics
3 days ago

Pain and tears as Lindani Myeni’s family wait for his body to return home

Lindani Myeni, the former rugby player from KwaZulu-Natal who was shot dead by Honolulu police in Hawaii last week, was set to return home in June to ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa
  2. Celebration as Duduzane Zuma arrives for dad's belated birthday party South Africa
  3. Police release photos of state capture inquiry burglary suspects, offer cash ... South Africa
  4. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  5. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X