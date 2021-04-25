South Africa

Braamfontein venue owner to be questioned after party goers appear to be flouting Covid rules

25 April 2021 - 20:59
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the owner of the club outside where the large group gathered, would be questioned for flouting Covid-19 protocols.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Police are investigating a club owner following a massive street party which took place in Braamfontein on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Capt Mavela Masondo said police were conducting o Kae Molao operation on Saturday, when they responded to complaints of a gathering in Braamfontein in contravention of level 1 Covid regulations.

"The crowd was dispersed and a case of Contravention of Disaster Management Act was opened for further investigation. No arrests have been made yet," he said.

Braamfontein NO go Zone..... Huge street Party.... NO COVID COMPLIANCE!!!

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Saturday, April 24, 2021

It is understood that the large crowd gathered to celebrate performer and MC, Uncle Vinny who held his 19th birthday bash in Braamfontein. However it appears that the crowd grew out of control and gathered on the street outside the venue, partying and dancing .

Videos and pictures of people gathered at the bash in Braamfontein made the rounds on social media.

In one of the videos, a large crowd can be seen shouting, some without masks, “Uncle Vinny we want to party”.

“The owner of the club where it started is going to be investigated for contravention of the disaster management act, for allowing so many people to be close without wearing any mask," he said.

In a video, people are seen standing in two long queues as they wait to gain access.

Minaar said officers who were on the scene tried to round up the group to get them to disperse.

Efforts to contact Uncle Vinny were not successful. 

