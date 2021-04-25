Braamfontein venue owner to be questioned after party goers appear to be flouting Covid rules

Police are investigating a club owner following a massive street party which took place in Braamfontein on Saturday.

Police spokesperson, Capt Mavela Masondo said police were conducting o Kae Molao operation on Saturday, when they responded to complaints of a gathering in Braamfontein in contravention of level 1 Covid regulations.

"The crowd was dispersed and a case of Contravention of Disaster Management Act was opened for further investigation. No arrests have been made yet," he said.