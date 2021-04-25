COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Researchers track changes over time in responses to Covid-19
April 25 2021 - 07:08
US racing to send aid to India as Covid-19 cases soar
The US is deeply concerned by a massive surge in coronavirus cases in India and will race additional support to the Indian government and healthcare workers, a White House spokeswoman said on Saturday.
“We are in active conversations at high levels and plan to quickly deploy additional support to the Government of India and Indian healthcare workers as they battle this latest severe outbreak. We will have more to share very soon,” the spokeswoman told Reuters via e-mail.
Washington is under increasing pressure to do more to help India, the world's largest democracy and a strategic ally in President Joe Biden's efforts to counter China, as it grapples with a record-setting surge in coronavirus infections.
April 25 2021 - 06:58
First locally made vaccines ready for rollout
Aspen Pharmacare was due to release the first 1.1-million doses of the Johnson & Johnson's (J&J) coronavirus vaccine for the South African market this weekend, coinciding with the resumption of the vaccine rollout after it was temporarily halted.
Stavros Nicolaou, Aspen's senior executive for strategic trade, this week confirmed the first 1.1-million doses that were due for release on 24 April will be for SA.
Aspen is making the vaccines at its facility in Gqeberha, in the Eastern Cape, one of several facilities globally that are producing J&J vaccines.
April 25 2021 - 06:15
Show us the vaccines - and make sure they're kept safe from the looters
If truth be told, few - if any - believed that the government would deliver on its stated vaccine promises. South Africans have learnt from bitter experience not to take their government at its word.
It either lies to hide its incompetence or simply moves the goalposts. To preserve our sanity, we often have to take what it says with a dollop of salt.
It is a reflection of that lack of confidence in the government that some are already speculating that the much-vaunted vaccine rollout, which has been beckoning from a distance like a mirage, may not see the light of day.
April 25 2021 - 06:00
Researchers track changes over time in responses to Covid-19
Wealthy South Africans worry a lot more about Covid risks than their poorer compatriots do, despite being better able to afford the necessary precautions.
This was among the findings published in the journal PLOS One by two researchers at the Wits University school of economics and finance, Umakrishnan Kollamparambil and Adeola Oyenubi.
They also found that as the pandemic wore on last year, people appeared to put more faith in face masks than in hand-washing.