Four dead in serious KZN crash

A child and three adults died in a “serious crash” on the N11 between Ladysmith and Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency medical services' Robert Mckenzie said: “Tragically four people have sustained fatal injuries in this crash. Paramedics have treated six patients at the scene.”

Mckenzie said the passengers who died on the scene were two females, one male and one child.



He said three cars were involved and the cause of the accident was being investigated by police.

TimesLIVE