Bitter 'custody' battle over Buffy the cat

“She was very attached to me, I catered for her every whim,” he said. This included getting up at 4am to feed her, buying her new toys and sourcing her favourite food from overseas.

He said he had remote Wi-Fi air conditioners installed in the marital home “to ensure an ambient temperature” so Buffy was comfortable throughout the day while they were working.

“I was her primary caregiver up until our separation and I continue to maintain the relationship, visiting her on a regular basis,” he said, adding Buffy was the first thing he would save from a fire.

He also registered his private plane in the name ZU-BUF, being short for Buffy.

He said Lisa had told him recently that she was going away on holiday and intended putting Buffy in a cattery “to see how she does”.

“For an elderly cat, who has never been in a strange environment, nor with strange people who do not know her routines or quirks, placing her into a cattery for even one hour will cause her stress and anxiety, unnecessary when I am available and willing to look after her.”

He said he had attempted to resolve the issue amicably, suggesting that Buffy either stay with him, or he move back into the marital home to care for her there.

He said in a “final attempt” to avoid going to court, he had telephoned her.

“She said that Buffy was a movable asset, and her attorney had advised her that as harsh as it may sound, she is her asset. She now views our child as being no different to a table or a chair. She later denied saying this.”

She had refused to tell him when she was going away and what cattery Buffy was being taken to.

“Her insistence to put her own needs and desire to feel independent from me above what is clearly in the best interests of Buffy has resulted in there being no alternative recourse but to approach this court for relief to protect her.

“This will be pending an action for the return of my child to me. Buffy is the only concern here. I do not seek to punish her in any way.”