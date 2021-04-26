Booth hitman got high, fell in a hole, went to wrong address, court hears as gangsters are sentenced

On April 6 last year, while SA was still under a Covid-19 hard lockdown and with police and army roadblocks stationed at all the main roadways into Cape Town, the group went ahead with their plan.

Ntabazalila said Deare and Gesant were dropped off close to Booth’s house, where they inspected the location to obtain more information about how to execute the hit — but they went to the wrong address and the mission was aborted.

“They went back to the vicinity of the house again on April 7. On the day, Deare smoked Mandrax, got high and he fell into a hole, injuring his leg,” said Ntabazalila. “The hitman had to be taken to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment and this thwarted their plans.”

The duo went back the next day, April 8, but nothing happened.

“That evening, the imprisoned gang leader contacted the two and was impatient with them because they were taking too long to execute the plan. They were instructed that the hit must happen the next morning,” said Ntabazalila.

Gesant then instructed the state witness to take them directly to Booth’s house.

“As they drove past, Gesant pointed out the house to the state witness and the state witness dropped the two off further up the road,” said Ntabazalila.

“They saw Booth as he entered his garage with his dogs. Deare had a fully loaded revolver. He ran towards Booth and fired five shots with the intention to kill him while he was inside his garage.”

On April 10 the state witness, Deare and Gesant went to Brown’s house and she paid them for the unsuccessful hit.

As part of the plea and sentencing agreement, Brown received a five-year prison sentence for wilfully aiding and abetting the activities of a gang, and five years’ imprisonment for conspiracy to commit murder.

However, both sentences were wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted for similar crimes committed during the period of suspension.

According to Ntabazalila, she received another three years of correctional supervision for the charge of attempted murder, a sentence which includes house arrest and 960 hours of community service.