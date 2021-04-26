COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Dr. Fauci offers a clarification on Covid-19 vaccine boosters
April 26 2021 - 07:49
US ‘determined’ to help India, Biden says
The US will immediately send raw materials for Covid-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond to a massive surge in coronavirus infections, President Joe Biden said.
April 26 2021 - 07:45
Health Canada finds Astrazeneca Covid-19 vaccines from Baltimore plant safe, of high quality
Canada's health department said on Sunday the 1.5 million doses of the Astrazeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine imported from Emergent BioSolutions' Baltimore facility were safe and met quality specifications.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had stopped AstraZeneca from using the facility earlier this month and halted production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at the plant as it began investigations into an error that led to millions of doses of J&J's vaccine being ruined last month.
However, Health Canada said it reviewed test results of all vaccine lots that came into the country and found them to be safe.J&J doses produced at the Baltimore, Maryland, site have not entered the country, the regulator said, adding that vaccines from the company anticipated to be imported next week were not made at that facility.
Reuters
April 26 2021 - 07:35
Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in Covid crisis
Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its Covid-19 crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday.
India is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, with the number of cases surging by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks. Hospitals are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen."
The second wave is currently rolling over India with unprecedented power. It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation in Germany," Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
Germany has classified India as a coronavirus high incidence area and also put the country on a separate warning list for coronavirus variants.
From Monday onwards, Germans arriving from India will only be allowed to enter the country with a negative test result and will then have to begin a 14-day quarantine. Foreign travellers coming from India will no longer be allowed to enter Germany.
Reuters
April 26 2021 - 07:32
Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month
A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.
The bubble between the two Asian financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong.
The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.
Those wanting to travel from either city must test negative for Covid-19 before departure and on arrival. Hong Kong residents can also only fly to Singapore at least 14 days after they have had two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
Reuters
April 26 2021 - 06:30
Pandemic-constrained Oscars feature more oratory, less music, comedy
The Oscars telecast on Sunday, stripped to its bare essentials by constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic, exhibited a look and feel like no others - devoid of the usual comedy and musical performances but chock full of lengthy oratory from the winners.
As the producers had promised, the 93rd annual Academy Awards ceremony marked a dramatic departure from televised Oscar presentations of the past, with no opening monologue, no live orchestra or any of the glitzy song-and-dance numbers that typically fill the show.
Performances of the five Oscar-nominated best original songs were relegated to pre-recorded presentations broadcast during a two-hour pre-show ahead of the main event on the Disney-owned ABC network.
What the three-hour broadcast lacked in music was more than made up for in talk, with presenters and winners alike given license to indulge their inner story tellers.
Critics' early reaction was mixed.
Reuters
April 26 2021 - 06:20
Canadians avoiding hotel quarantines for air travellers fuel taxi boom on US border
US taxi and limousine services are seeing a boom in business from customers seeking to enter Canada by land to avoid a restriction on international travel that applies only to air traffic.
While both Canadian land and air travellers are required to take a test within three days of departure, and again on arrival, only those flying to Canada must spend up to three days of the country's 14-day required quarantine period in a hotel.
That has led to a surge of calls for taxi and limousine services from Canadians who fly through U.S. airports in states like New York and then cross over the land border, representatives of four companies told Reuters."
They call from six in the morning to 12 at night," John Arnet, general manager of 716 Limousine in Buffalo, N.Y. said.
Reuters
April 26 2021 - 06:10
India faces Covid-19 'tsunami'
Overwhelmed hospitals in India begged for oxygen supplies as the country's coronavirus infections soared again overnight in a "tsunami" of disease.
April 26 2021 - 06:00
Dr. Fauci offers a clarification on Covid-19 vaccine boosters
Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses public concern surrounding a possible third-dose vaccine booster. Fauci tells CNN's Jim Acosta the need is not a matter of efficacy, but rather an extension of durability of protection against coronavirus.
April 26 2021 - 06:00
Fareed on Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause: The damage has been done
CNN's Fareed Zakaria discusses the CDC and FDA's recommendation to pause and then quickly resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, which has been linked to 15 cases of a rare blood clotting condition.
