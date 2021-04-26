Five arrested for murder of KZN farmer

Police have arrested five people in connection with the murder of a 55-year-old KwaZulu-Natal farmer who was brutally stabbed at his farm on Friday.

In a statement on Monday police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said the men were arrested for the murder of Trevor Murphy who was stabbed after three men broke into his residence on Wendover Farm in Karkloof.

“They also robbed him of his valuables such as a cellphone, firearm, TV, groceries and laptops before they fled the scene in his motor vehicle. Murphy was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Charges of murder and robbery were opened for investigation at the Howick police station.”

Naicker said in the early hours of Monday, Howick detectives as well as the Pietermaritzburg public order police unit and security officers from Magma security, followed up on information that Murphy’s vehicle was spotted at Pietermaritzburg Central.

“They proceeded to the said location and spotted the vehicle with three occupants. Police officers intercepted the vehicle and a search was conducted. During the search, a 9mm pistol and clothing that was taken during the robbery were found in the vehicle. The three suspects were immediately arrested.”

Investigations led the team to the Swapo informal settlement where two more suspects were arrested.

“Police also seized a number of suspected stolen items for further investigation. The five suspects, aged between 25 and 47, were charged with murder and robbery and will appear in the Howick magistrate’s court soon,” said Naicker.

TimesLIVE