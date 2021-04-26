South Africa

J&J Covid-19 vaccine study to resume on Wednesday

26 April 2021 - 08:16 By Alexander Winning
There will be intensified pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring when the J&J study resumes, says the health ministry.
A research study in SA further evaluating Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine in the field will resume on Wednesday, the health ministry said, after the study was paused over rare cases of blood clots in people who received the vaccine.

During the pause, it was established there is a one in a million chance of getting a clot after receiving the vaccine so regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of J&J’s shot, the ministry said.

The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, SA Medical Research Council and health ministry have worked to ensure there is intensified pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring when the J&J study resumes, it said.

