KZN man injured in gas explosion
26 April 2021 - 14:41
A KwaZulu-Natal man suffered severe burns in a gas explosion at a home in Shaka's Rock on the north coast.
An IPSS Medical Rescue team was dispatched on Monday after a report of the explosion.
“On arrival paramedics were met with an explosion scene that resulted in a male sustaining significant burns to his body.
“Paramedics worked to stabilise the man while requesting aeromedical support.”
The man was airlifted to St Augustine's hospital in Durban.
