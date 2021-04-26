South Africa

Man who 'drove into' News Café in Rosebank appears in court

26 April 2021 - 20:05
The vehicle crashed and came to a halt a short distance away from News Café in Rosebank.
Image: Twitter: @ItsLithaAfter9

The motorist who allegedly attempted to drive into a News Café in Rosebank, Johannesburg, after an altercation with bouncers appeared in the Hillbrow magistrate's court on Monday.

Peter Sefako, 33, was charged with reckless and negligent driving and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Vehicles, furniture and the building facade were damaged when he allegedly drove over the sidewalk and ploughed through outside tables and umbrellas on Friday — sending screaming patrons and staff fleeing for safety.

Video footage of the incident was shared on social media.

News Cafe said in a statement that a man had walked into the store and “proceeded to insult, antagonise and intimidate our patrons”.

“Security immediately removed the individual who then later returned, in a fit of rage, attempting to drive his vehicle into the store.”

It was alleged that he arrived to see his ex-girlfriend who did not want to see him.

Several cars parked in the road outside the venue were damaged. 

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo confirmed that Sefako faced charges of reckless and negligent driving and driving under the influence.

