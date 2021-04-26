Middle-aged biker caught driving at 209km/h

A 52-year-old man is among 11 drivers nabbed by the Gauteng traffic police for excessive speed at the weekend.

The motorcyclist was caught at 209km/h in a 120km/h zone along the R21 freeway. He was detained at Lyttelton police station where he was formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the prescribed speed limit on a freeway.

The lowest recorded offending speed was that of a 35-year-old man caught driving at 160km/h on the N14 freeway.

The ages of the speedsters ranged from 24 to 68. The drivers are expected to appear at the various magistrate's courts on Monday.

The Gauteng traffic police said its high speed unit was successfully clamping down on speedsters due to the use of the latest technological devices during their operations such as moving violation recorders (MVR), which measure the average speed over a minimum of 500m. The event is recorded and downloaded for investigation and prosecution purposes.

“Excessive speeding significantly contributes to the high number of road fatalities in the province. It is important that drivers continue to adhere to the general speed limit on major Gauteng routes in order to save lives. The Gauteng traffic police will ensure that high speed operations are intensified in all corridors in an effort to enhance road safety,” said the team's Sello Maremane.

TimesLIVE