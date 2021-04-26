South Africa

One of Gauteng's 'most wanted' arrested by police

26 April 2021 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE
A wanted CIT and murder suspect is among 1,170 people arrested by Gauteng police over the weekend. File photo.
A wanted CIT and murder suspect is among 1,170 people arrested by Gauteng police over the weekend. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

A cash-in-transit robbery and murder suspect was arrested in Tembisa on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said he was listed as one of the five most wanted suspects in Gauteng.

“He was initially arrested in 2017 for murder and cash-in-transit robbery in Pretoria but absconded from his trial. A warrant for his arrest was issued and the police CIT task team and tactical response team traced and arrested him again.”

He is among 1,170 people arrested by police in Gauteng during recent operations.

Officers in Tshwane arrested three suspects who were found with copper cables belonging to Prasa valued at R700,000, while 267 suspects were arrested in Sedibeng and on the west rand for crimes ranging from attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dealing in drugs, driving while under the influence of alcohol, assault, malicious damage to property and housebreaking.

In Johannesburg, more than 250 suspects were arrested for criminal offences that include rape, possession of suspected stolen property, assault, possession of drugs and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

In Ekurhuleni, 240 suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, malicious damage to property, car hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, attempted murder and driving while under the influence of alcohol, among other crimes.

The suspects will appear at various magistrates' courts from Monday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Braamfontein venue owner to be questioned after partygoers appear to flout Covid-19 rules

Police are investigating a club owner following a massive street party in Braamfontein on Saturday.
News
16 hours ago

Eight farm robbery suspects arrested, as police search for killers of KZN farmer in separate incident

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the death and robbery of a Karkloof farmer who was stabbed several times on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Police release photos of state capture inquiry burglary suspects, offer cash reward

Gauteng police on Friday offered a cash reward for information about the burglary at the state capture inquiry’s Johannesburg offices.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. School choirmaster fired for telling teen he wanted to be 'virgin breaker' South Africa
  2. Zuma architect too broke to fight SIU claim over Nkandla bill South Africa
  3. Education department mulling pupils’ return to classes full-time South Africa
  4. You can't count on UCount ads, watchdog tells Standard Bank customers South Africa
  5. 'I'll represent Zuma for free': human rights attorney Richard Spoor South Africa

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X